The Pinnacle Church presented a donation of $7,842 to the Disciples Clinic of Athens Tuesday, March 9. The donation was from proceeds of the Annual Pinnacle Church Turkey Trot of 2020, primarily organized by Elizabeth and Mark Webster and Family.
The church has been a great benefactor of the Disciples Clinic of Athens, having made similar donations and others over the past several years.
The Disciples Clinic of Athens is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to high-quality, low-cost primary medical and dental care for the working uninsured of Henderson County.
The clinic is in its 12th year of service, and receives no government funds or insurance payments. It is totally dependent upon the generosity of its volunteers and donors and has served as a medical home for over 2,000 patients.
It continues to grow with the help of the community.
