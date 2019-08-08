The Disciples Clinic in Athens brings health care to a part of the community that wouldn't otherwise have access to the services they offer.
Faulk Landrum, a retired Methodist Minister who volunteers at the clinic, told the Athens Kiwanis on Tuesday that the club members present can help by spreading the word about the benevolence.
"The hardest job we have is getting information about Disciples Clinic to the people in the community and the county that need its services," Landrum said. "For many, their primary care-giver is the emergency room."
Disciples is a faith-based, volunteer clinic dedicated to providing low-cost health care to the working uninsured of Henderson County. Qualifications for the patients include Henderson County residency, working at least 20 hours a week, having no insurance including Medicare or Medicaid, being between 19 and 64, having a total household income of less than 200 percent of the poverty level and paying a minimal co-pay.
"The fees are based on income and they begin at about $500," Landrum said.
Each year, people get help with surgeries, endoscopy, stress tests and imaging and other needs. In the last quarter, there were 34 referrals for specialized care.
The clinic was founded in 2008, by Dr. Gary Williamson, Layton Holt, Clay Estes and volunteers from First Christian Church.
"It didn't take long until it outgrew that facility," Landrum said.
The doctors who volunteer their time and donors have helped keep the clinic running. Nine medical doctors, five dentists, several nurses, technicians and specialists provide the care.
"We have one paid person, a part time office and schedule manager," Landrum said.
The clinic is run efficiently, with only about 18 to 20 percent of the income from the patients. Other funds come from donations from churches, foundations, corporations and individuals.
The clinic is at 604 York Street. The phone number is 903-677-3604. It is open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
