Every year, on the first Saturday of August, disc golf enthusiasts across the nation come together to celebrate National Disc Golf Day, and locally one can enjoy this day at the Cain Park Disc Golf Course and The Valley Disc Golf 9-hole course at Trinity Valley Community College.
Whether you're a family looking for a new hobby, a college student looking for a new pastime, or a retiree seeking a way to stay active, disc golf welcomes all, and these courses serve as a gathering place, a spot where residents and visitors can connect over a shared passion.
This popular sport combines elements of traditional golf using the same general rules and etiquette with the fun and accessibility of frisbee, making it a popular pastime for people of all ages.
Disc golf, often referred to simply as "discing," involves players navigating a course and attempting to throw a frisbee-like disc into a metal basket in as few throws as possible. It requires accuracy, strategy, and a good dose of finesse. Much like traditional golf, disc golf offers a perfect blend of friendly competition and outdoor recreation, making it a fantastic way to spend a sunny day.
The Professional Disc Golf Association C-Tier traditional course at Cain Park in Athens, designed by John Houck, is the second oldest course in Texas, established in 1988. Being an older course makes it shorter than new ones and a little easier to play with scenic hills, woods, a small creek, and a large pond. It is said to be short and tight on the front, medium to long and open on the back and the tee signs are in the rough.
TVCC’s course is highly shaded and consists of the original baskets from the Athens Cain Center that were donated by the City of Athens to be repurposed for the new course.
There is no recorded knowledge of who invented disc golf or when the sport was first played. Various accounts exist and some people believe that a precursor to the current sport includes a group of children in the early 19th century who threw tin lids at circular ‘targets’ drawn in the sand on the playground at Bladworth Elementary School in Saskatchewan, Canada.
The modern version of this sport came back to Canada in the late 19th century and people in the United States are said to have been playing the game since the 1960s. As recently as six years ago, this sport gained renewed interest because of features done on ESPN’s Top 10 Plays on Sportscenter.
The national day to celebrate this sport was designated to be in August because the legendary American Flying Disc Open launched this month and it’s the same month that Ed Headrick patented the first disc golf course, which is now the main layout for all disc golf course designs. This day was approved five years ago, and the U.S. has been celebrating it ever since.
National Disc Golf Day serves as a platform to introduce newcomers to the sport, engage existing players, and showcase the exceptional courses that grace communities nationwide, including Cain Park and TVCC. It's a reminder of the importance of staying active, connecting with nature, and forging bonds with fellow enthusiasts.
Cain Park is located at 109 W. Clinton Ave, Athens and TVCC is located at 100 Cardinal Drive, Athens.
