Tree Love in Action charity disc golf tournament will be taking place this Saturday, Oct. 15 at Cain Park in Athens.
Teri Caswell, executive director of Love in Action Henderson County Homeless Ministry, said this fundraising event will be the kickoff to the new Building Campaign. She said this is necessary because the organization has run out of space to help everyone in the community who needs assistance.
Caswell’s children play disc golf and she said she wanted a fundraiser that brought something different to Athens. The Board of Directors were on board with this event which is called “Tree Love in Action” because it is a term used in disc golf when your disc hits a tree and goes in a favorable direction.
The disc golf tournament is open to all levels and pricing varies from $25 to $70 based on division. Professionals will receive payouts and there are amateur, novice, and different age categories of competition.
The PDGA C-Tier traditional course at Cain Park, designed by John Houck, is the second oldest course in Texas, established in 1988. Being an older course actually makes it shorter than new ones and a little easier to play with scenic hills, woods, a small creek, and a large pond. It is said to be short and tight on the front, medium to long and open on the back and the tee signs are in the rough.
There will be a morning round and then a foursome will be combined for afternoon play that will determine the winner and allows for 36 holes of fun. A shotgun start is set for 9 a.m. and the second round will begin one hour after the last card is turned in.
Each player will receive a gift package consisting of two custom Lone Star discs, a t-shirt, custom hand towel by SueMac, a one-month subscription to Disc Golf Network, a water bottle, and more.
When Caswell began researching the needs of the local homeless around 2015, it was not feasible to have an overnight facility, so they opened the current day center. This facility allows homeless to shower, do a load of laundry, receive a hot lunch, and a food bag to-go. They can also receive help on getting to a clinic or instructions on things like getting a new identification card.
As of now, the facility that Athens First Baptist Church allows them to use is able to help 30 to 35 people every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, which is only about one-third of the homeless population in Athens.
They are limited now with only a single shower and one set of laundry machines, while the new 4,000 square foot building will allow for four showers, a commercial kitchen, large dining, and more laundry space.
One goal of the commercial kitchen is to share it with other organizations like 821 Ministries/The Rebecca Project that make and deliver food to homebound seniors and disabled.
Love in Action ministries is supported by grants, service clubs, churches, individuals, and businesses who help monetarily and with food donations throughout the year. The disc golf tournament is sponsored by Rik and Sara Drummond, the Cain Center, City of Athens, Azalea Orthopedics, Athens Daily Review, Offices of Fears Law, Athens Life Fellowship, Weaver Excavating and Septic, Salon Euphoria, First State Bank, Hobbs Pest Management, and Lone Star Disc.
Registration can be found by searching Tree Love in Action on www.discgolfscene.com. To volunteer at the event or for more information on the ministry program, contact 903-904-5131 or 903-904-9595. Love in Action is located at 501 N. Maple St. Athens.
