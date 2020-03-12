First Baptist Church Athens pastor Kyle Henderson appeared at the Athens City Council meeting on Monday advocating updating and improving the disc golf course at Cain Park.
Henderson spoke, during the public comments section of the meeting. Henderson said the idea is, through a partnership, to spend a little money and make it a tournament capable course.
"We have one of the oldest, continuously used disc golf courses anywhere in the state, by the number one designer of courses in the whole country," Henderson said.
The John Houck designed landscape once hosted tournaments that would draw many from outside Athens and around the area.
"We have this kind of rich treasure, but it's kind of fallen on hard times," Henderson said.
Henderson presented the mayor and council members packets explaining the ideas for revitalizing the course and funding the work.
Anyone who has been through the course is familiar with the chain-like baskets along the route. The game is played by hurling a frisbee type disc and sinking it into the basket. Scoring is like regular golf.
Some of the work needed to make it ready for the major tournaments are, tee signs need to be replaced with permanent signs., baskets need to be updated and distance needs to be added to holes.
The estimated cost of the renovation would be about $1,000 per hole.
Henderson said a three-way partnership could pay for the upgrade.
Advocates are asking for the council to indicate support for the plan. They'd like the city to supply some of the money needed for the project and help with mowing and maintenance.
According to the Professional Disc Golf Association site, the course was built in 1988. It plays at a length of 4,893 feet.
"Very scenic, with hills, woods and a large pond," the site read.
