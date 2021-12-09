The Wine and Dine was the winter fundraiser to enable United Way to assist non-profit agencies who provide a service to people in the community.
“We put together a really great event,” Director Kilena Underwood said. “It was low key and enjoyable. We’re going to do it again next year.”
Underwood said $900 was raised by people putting dollars on the giving tree. After the event, she heard from the Parrot Heads of Cedar Creek Lake that they wanted to donate another $2,000.
“That tree had little ornaments that represent our 18 partner agencies,” Underwood said.
The four-course dinner was created by Food Worx represented by Culinary Executive Officer Kat Santos. Also preparing the meals were John Novak, executive chef for High Hills Farms, and Steven Valdez of Food Worx Kitchen.
Athens Independent School District Culinary Students and teacher Lisa Rampsey created sweet treats. All the dishes were served by Trinity Valley Community College Cardettes.
Those who attended voted on the top “Table Scapes,” meaning the best table decorations. Vera Bank took first place. The City of Tool was second.
“Everybody outdid themselves, I think,” Underwood said. “It was a very close race to say the least.”
She said it was good to see so many people at the event and in some cases re-connect with people they hadn’t seen for a while.
The Top Me Off Table Scape Contest was presented by McDonalds. There was also a Shine Like a Diamond Pull, sponsored by Reigning Jewels that gave folks a chance at winning a diamond and a wine pull presented by Tri-County Ford.
A Holiday Cheers selfie station was presented by KLVQ radio. Tri-County Ford presented the Giving Hope Tree.
