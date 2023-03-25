Emily Dingler of Brownsboro FFA brought a big steer to win a big prize at the Henderson County Livestock Show, Friday.
Grand Champion Emily Dingler said she thought her steer had a good shot, but was happy to have her name called. Her 1,440 pounder came from the heaviest of the four classes at the show.
"I really think the effort of all my team made the difference," Dingler, an 8th grader at Brownsboro said.
She has been among the elite at a show before, finishing second behind the Grand Champion at the show in Belton.
Ryan Davis of Mabank FFA showed the Reserve Grand. The 1,275 pound steer took Class 3.
"What an outstanding show," Steer Judge Parker Henley said. "It sounds like we're going to have an outstanding sale."
Henley is the judging coach at Oklahoma State University, He coached the 2021 National Champion Judging Team.
"I really enjoyed these cows," Henley said of the 2023 HCLS steers.
