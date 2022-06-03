For almost a month now, more than 300 businesses and homes near downtown Athens have been affected by a digital phone line outage that occurred when a local contractor cut a line during construction.
First State Bank of Athens has implemented a secondary phone line for customers since no one has been able to reach them over the phone for weeks and they can now be reached at 903-879-8800.
The Henderson County Annex was also affected for weeks, turning away those wanting to submit and pay for things like vehicle registrations, which sent some to Chandler to do so instead.
As of time of print, the services at the County Annex have been restored and it is one of a few businesses that are back to being fully operational.
Supply chain issues have slowed the restoration process, although repairs are actively being done. Many have had their service restored over the last few days, but for many more, the headache and inconvenience from the lack of digital phone and internet service continues until full repairs have been made and no exact time line has been given for this completion.
