Athens Daily Review publisher Lange Svehlak told the Athens Kiwanis Club members that the newspaper has increased its digital presence in recent years and is now seen by more people than ever.
At the Kiwanis meeting Tuesday at Tilo’s. Svehlak said recent data shows 85% of Americans say they go online daily.
“That includes 31% who say they are online constantly,” he said.
Only 7% say they are never online.
Svehlak said just about every business has adapted in some way to maintain a digital presence.
He said many people are “second screeners,” who may be sitting on the couch at night watching television, while checking messages on their i-Phones.
“Over 80% of TV viewers admit to being a second screener,” he said.
According to PEW Research, 93% of Americans get at least some of their news online.
The digital explosion has also given the consumer more ways to access content and the Athens Review is now available in several formats.
“The Review is now read by more people than ever before,” he said.
Review readers can go to the paper’s website, Facebook and look individual stories or flip through the entire digital addition which is laid out like the hard copy of the paper.
Many still prefer the paper in its traditional form, Svehlak said. That requires a flurry of activity on each publication day. The Review is published in Palestine, then the copies driven to post offices in Athens, and several smaller cities before dawn.
“We have about 200 miles a night that we have to run just to make that happen,” he said.
The Greater Athens magazine has proven a popular addition to the Review’s publications. Once inserted into the paper it now also goes out by post.
“We made the move about a year or so ago, took it straight to mail,” he said. “We’re mailing out 13,000 copies of that a month.”
Digital advertising has also expanded the possibilities for businesses. Behavioral targeting allows the business to get its message to the type of person who might be likely to need their services or product.
Addressable GeoFencing allows the advertiser to take a physical address and change it to an IP address, then target that address with specific ads.
The ads that roll before You-Tube videos can also be localized and sent to a target audience, Svehlak said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.