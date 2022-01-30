If you are hungry in the Cedar Creek area, Dickey's Barbecue Pit Mabank invites you to come eat for free from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31. Visitors will also have the option of speaking with counselors, churches, clothing and food banks, and shelters to get other needed assistance. It is all free.
The event comes as part of the ongoing ministry of owner Guy New, Feed the Hungry Corporation and is sponsored by Feed The Hungry Corporation, Dickey's Barbecue Pit Mabank, Big Deal Burger Mabank, WingBoss Mabank, and YourHouse4MyCash.com/The Catering Guy LLC.
New initially started feeding the hungry during the Rowlett tornado where his other Dickey's location is. He fed people in need and has continued to this day. He assists an average of 40 families at each event.
“People were hungry, so I posted that anyone hungry can come eat at Dickey’s,” New stated in a previous interview.
"Deeper needs were seen and we tried to identify that. We help them now, but also try to help them with plans to prevent this from reoccurring.”
FTH is also working on building a 10,000 square foot food warehouse in partnership with Faith at Works Ministries, which will be at the event handing out food packages to the needy.
New frequently hosts Classic Car Cruise In’s and Feed the Hungry fundraising events to provide resources and free meals to those in need, including veterans events.
They would appreciate any volunteers, counselors and representatives who can provide assistance to contact them for this and future events. For more information, or to make contributions, visit www.fthcorp.org.
