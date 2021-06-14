Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Mabank hosted its seventh semi-annual Car, Truck, Motorcycle, Boat and Off-road Show Saturday with all donations going to Feed the Hungry Corporation 501c3.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit feeds the hungry
