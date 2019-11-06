“Give a man a fish and feed him for a day, teach a man to fish and feed him for a lifetime.”
Guy New, owner of Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Mabank and Rowlett is hosting a Feed the Hungry event from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday Nov. 18 at the Mabank and Rowlett locations.
Hungry citizens in need can come in and eat free. No questions asked, but that's not all. They can also speak to food banks, shelters, counselors, churches and other resources to help them get back on their feet.
New has done several fund-raisers to help fund the event.
“So far when people have asked we have been able to help them,” New said.
New is active in the community with 5K's, car shows and more, but as a business owner he finds ways to support other businesses and wanted to give back to the lake area.
“We are feeding the hungry and getting to know their deeper needs.” he said. “Most people eat and don’t speak with the Counselors standing by. They message us later, and we are able to help with food banks, clothing banks, Counselors, even paying their electric or water bill. We have Henderson County Help Center as well”
New wishes to thank sponsors, and helpers John and Margaret Cash with the Athens First Church of the Nazarene, and Allan Hicks of Faith in Action.
