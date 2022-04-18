In the spring of 1950 – about 72 years ago this month – Athens telephone subscribers were in for some major changes. The headline in the April 20, 1950 Athens Weekly Review told it all: "Change-over to Dial System Will be Midnight Saturday."
The reporter described what was occurring: "After months, even years, of anticipation – Athens telephone users will begin Saturday night at midnight to enjoy the facilities of a modern dial telephone exchange."
Today many of us have have never used dial telephones – and also many of us don’t even have a landline. After all, cell phones are so much a part of our lives and culture. But back then this was a major change – and affected most of the community in various ways.
So did this change the way you placed your calls? The reporter explained: "Athenians, long accustomed to lifting the receiver and waiting for the familiar 'number please' will, beginning Sunday morning, dial the number they desire, instead." So apparently before you’d have the operator make the connection, now you had to dial it yourself. However, according to the reporter, “Most users are familiar with the operation of the dial telephone, but in case of difficulties, the instructions contained in the company's new directory should clear up questions."
It could be that previously when you called someone you gave the operator the number or if you weren't sure then you gave the operator the name and she would know or could look up the number. So now you did it all yourself and there was no operator involved.
Knowing the number was vital of course, for, as the reporter stated: "Local patrons who have learned the telephone numbers of many of their friends and business firms, must look up the numbers...before dialing. The numbers have been changed and no number contains less than four digits." (Did that mean there had previously been more than four digits? We’re not told.)
So why the changes? Obviously the telephone company wanted to keep up with technology, but it was also because of aging equipment. The reporter explained: "While service has been good in Athens, the old board has been inadequate for the volume of business for the past few years, and the dialed number is sure to go through much faster."
But there were more advancements – the remodeling and renovation at the Gulf States Telephone Company HQ – the “exchange building” where apparently the “old board” was located. Stated the reporter: “This structure has now changed. The old exchange building has been completely remodeled, and patrons who visit the office will find it to be air-conditioned now and with a large convenient lobby and business office." And this was even ready to serve even more people than there were in Athens. The reporter wrote: "The whole set-up would do justice to a town of 15,000 to 20,000 people."
It seems that the new dialing system had involved long term planning and operation by various company personnel.
Earlier, the reporter related, Millard Oates, described as the special agent for the company, had made a survey in Athens of the attitude of the people regarding the installation of dial telephones. Then "… a petition was presented by Mr. Oates to go to every patron to signify his approval or disapproval of the dial system. The response was better than 99 percent favorable."
Meanwhile, the new directory, with Mr. Oates in charge, “was a complicated undertaking because it involved changes in new or revised listings. In addition the new book contains a classified directory on its yellow pages."
This directory was described in another April 20 article’s headline – and it was it was decidedly “Uptown”! The story continued: “The largest telephone directory Athens has ever been distributed to customers…[and] besides the regular listing, uninterrupted by advertising, there are the ‘yellow pages’ which contain a classified directory, together with advertisements.” And besides the new dial numbers were house numbers and street names.
So as we've seen, with the new dialing system you evidently not to know the number but dial it yourself. No more friendly operators for your local calls – which sadly took out the personal element in this so vital process of communication.
