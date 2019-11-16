A 23-year-old Henderson County Sheriff's Office Detention Officer died in a single vehicle wreck Thursday on State Highway 31, Texas Department of Public Safety reports said.
Tyler James Harris of Chandler was one mile west of the Athens City Limits at about 5:34 a.m., traveling eastbound in a 2014 Ford Mustang when he drove off the north side of the roadway and hit the grassy center median.
DPS reports said Harris apparently over steered, went into a side-skid and into a ditch. The Mustang continued in the ditch and hit a highway sign. The vehicle then straightened and continued in the ditch until it collided with a culvert, coming to a stop.
Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. The wreck is under investigation.
According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Harris had been a detention officer for two years and seven months.
Harris was born in Athens on April 15, 1996. He attended school and graduated in 2014 from Ovilla Christian School in Red Oak. Harris attended Trinity Valley Community College from 2015 to 2017 to pursue a career in criminal justice. In 2017, he came to work at HCSO.
