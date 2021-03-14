A Henderson County Detention officer, arrested in May for improper relations with an inmate, was among the 94 indictments handed up by a grand jury in March.
Mary Williams Trahern, 59, of Mabank, was indicted for three counts of improper sexual activity with a person in custody.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said Trahern’s arrest grew out of a contraband investigation during which HCSO officials learned of the relationship between Trahern and the person in custody. After the discovery, the sheriff’s office obtained a warrant for her arrest.
Trahern was jailer for three years, but was terminated immediately after the warrant was served.
She was booked and released after posting $10,000 bond.
Following the arrest, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the department constantly trains employees on policies and procedures to keep this type of violation from occurring involving jail personnel.
In addition, 25 cases are indicted under seal, according to District Attorney Jenny Palmer.
• Carlos Antonio Mejia, 42, Malakoff, indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child;
• Jack Yarbrough Ward, 42, Malakoff, indicted for eight counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, 3 Counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and four counts of Indecency with a Child;
• Mary Trahern, 59, Mabank, indicted for three counts if Improper Sexual Activity with a Person in Custody;
• Christian Allen Meers, 42, Athens, indicted for Assault Family Violence with Prior Conviction;
• Xena Ann Sigra, 24, Elgin, indicted for Assault Family Violence with Prior Conviction;
• Gwendell Eric Foreman, 40, Tyler, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More;
• Michael Paul Tetreault, 46, Mabank, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Jason Dale Fry, 36, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• William Charles Thornley, 54, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Robert Lee Cornelius, 60, Eustace, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver;
• Allan Michael McAllister, 30, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Larry Lee Shiplett, 42, Chandler, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated with Child Passenger;
• Douglas Cole Eaton, 32, Athens, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon;
• Kross Dean Darby 23, Canton, indicted for Possession of Prohibited Weapon, Theft of Property Over $2,500, Theft of a Firearm and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information;
• Ralph David Currie, 37, Dallas, indicted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon;
• Rahmon Russell Danglo, 36, Athens, indicted for Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle;
• David Dale Fletcher, 38, Malakoff, indicted for Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle;
• Bobby Earl Cooks, 53, Jacksonville, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More;
• Robert Taylor Fillmore, 53, Athens, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon;
• Bradley Dion Ferrell, 45 Muenster, indicted for Assault Against a Public Servant;
• Brian William Griggs, 41, Trinidad, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More;
• Dusty Lynn Rhodes, 33, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Bobby Joe Gentry, 50, Dallas, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Zachary James Anderson, 26, Brownsboro, indicted for two counts of Assault Against a Public Servant;
• Adyson Marquette Fuentes, 34, Chandler, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More;
• Bradley Gene McGuire, 45, Grapeland, indicted for Driving While Intoxicate 3rd or More;
• Christopher Benjamin Coleman, 26, Athens, indicted for Evading Arrest with a Prior Conviction;
• James Darrin Cheek, 35, Garland, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated with Child Passenger;
• Cortez Demond Cooper, 37, Henderson, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More;
• Lin Albert Wheat, 55, Tyler, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More;
• Randall Allen West, 48, Athens, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More;
• Edwin Dewayne Williams, 56, Athens, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More;
• Carl Lynn Emery, 66, Malakoff, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More;
• Abraham Bezerra Dasilva, 33, Mabank, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Stacey Michelle Lane, 37, St Peters, Missouri, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Robert Max Lemming, 64, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Misty Michelle Green, 44, Athens, indicted for Forgery of a Financial Instrument;
• Cierra Danae Grigsby, 22, Grand Prairie, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Haley Lynn Skaggs, 28, Mabank, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Christopher Don Wages, 43, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Cheryl Marie Franco, 49, Lufkin, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Melissa Ann Travis, 47, Mesquite, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Nathan Wayne Lozano, 32, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Physical Evidence;
• Fern Marylyn Rackley, 41, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Kelly Dietrich, 52, Jacksonville, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Agruelio Gallegos, 25, Axtell, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Jason James Bowers, 40, Chandler, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Amber Hope Richards, 24, Lewisville, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Deanna Lataine Williams, 56, Kemp, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Naomie Cherie Turner, 21, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Andrea Darlene Featherstone, 36, Tool, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Kristy Lee Jones, 40, Balch Springs, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Hailey Renee Holt, 21, Mesquite, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Michael Brock Scuito, 44, Huntington, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Sherry Renee Hallett, 58, Kemp, indicted for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Tamara Deloris Myers, 56, Seven Points, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Amanda Shay Baldwin, 38, Kemp, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Ricky Laine Leger, 49, Sulpher, Louisiana, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Daniel Lynn Irvin, 45, Winnsboro, indicted for Burglary of a Building;
• Mandy Marie Faulkner, 43, Ben Wheeler, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Misty D. Rangel, 37, Athens, indicted for 1 Count of Possession of a Controlled Substance and 1 Count of Tampering with Physical Evidence;
• Anthon Deaundra Williams, 49, Athens, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon;
• Jesus Lopez Davila, 55, Athens, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More;
• Larry Dean McCullough, 40, Greenville, indicted for 2 Counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and 1 Count of Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon;
• Wendy Rachelle Applin, 39, Mabank, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver;
• Kristi Michelle Wriggle, 38, Gatesville, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver;
• Jacob Aaron White, 30, Chandler, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and Endangering a Child;
• Jimmy Curtis Leverton, 43, Mesquite, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Anthony Wayne Lucian, 26, Trinidad, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• David Joseph Allison, 36, Kentucky, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Charles Henry Dorsey, 69, Tyler, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Physical Evidence;
• Javier Delarosa, 19, Dallas, indicted for Aggravated Assault Against a Police Officer and Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle;
• Brandon Scott McClure, 28, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Kenny Lee Harris, 22, Wills Point, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
• James Thomas Bevers, III, 33, Athens, indicted for Tampering with Physical Evidence;
• Justin Bud Anding, 35, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Physical Evidence;
• Joshua Shawn Smitherman, 28, Valrico, Florida, indicted for Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant and Assault Against a Public Servant;
• Terrance Louis George, 27, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Rita Faye Dollison, 48, LaRue, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Margie Pauline Tedder, 34, Malakoff, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Jesse Denton Thedford, 18, Eustace, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Amanda Dawn Rasberry, 29, Tyler, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Sean Mycal Lewsader, 29, Athens, indicted for Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility and Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Travin Buren Blaylock, 43, Whitesboro, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Michelette Necole Gray, 37, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Bradley Wayne Baker, 55, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Jason Alan McCord, 49, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Kimberly Michelle Revels, 49, Tool, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Alfredo Livar, 38, Dallas, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Randy Lewis Foster, Jr., 59, Palestine, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Tad Neal Owens, 38, LaRue, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Lindsey Rae Martinez, 40, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Bennie Lee Wood, 61, Dallas, indicted for Theft Over $2,500;
• Faith LaRue Smith, 50, Little Elm, indicted for Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle;
