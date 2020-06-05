For many gardeners, daylilies are a favorite perennial. With tens of thousands of daylily cultivars available, you can find a daylily in almost any color. Dark sunset colors, soft pastels, rich tones, and daylilies with two or more colors are all offered. If you are looking to add daylilies to your landscape, try to remember height, color, and complimentary plantings.
Since daylilies come in so many different heights, knowing how tall yours will grow is important. If you are interested in placing a daylily border along the front edge of your garden, you will want to use plants that stay small. If the daylily will be at the back of the border, or the size of your area is large, you will want to look for tall daylilies.
The best thing about daylilies is the variety of colors available. Sometimes, however, that feature is also the most frustrating. Because daylilies come in so many colors, it is almost impossible to resist having a mix. The problem comes when the colors begin to clash.
For best results, restraint is needed. I know, it’s hard. But you can have numerous daylilies in your garden that all work together if you try to stick to a color scheme. For instance, use only yellows, golds, and oranges together; contrast yellows with purples; or use pastels. Keep in mind whatever your current color scheme happens to be.
If you can not resist having a garden full of daylilies in every color available, it can be spectacular. But in that case, you will want to have an abundance of blooms. Just a few here and there probably won’t give you the look you’re going for. You may also want to consider putting a tall evergreen hedge or unassuming fence behind your rainbow of blooms to allow your eyes a place to focus and rest.
Companion plantings can be great fun to add alongside daylilies. As with any planting scheme, look for contrasting foliage form; use perennials as well as shrubs and ornamental grasses; and consider the bloom color of your companion plantings.
Liatris has a great contrasting vertical form and blooms purple or white, so it could make a great companion to yellow or pink daylilies. Russian sage is another purple bloomer you may want to consider pairing with daylilies.
Put black-eyed Susans, Mexican feather grass, and crocosmia with gold and orange daylilies. White Shasta daisies would make a nice addition to daylilies in different shades of yellow. Yellow yarrow plants would look nice with purple daylilies. White yarrow could be placed with pastel blooms.
Some perennials, such as coneflowers, lantanas, and salvias, are available in numerous colors, so they could compliment any number of daylily colors. Want your daylilies to stand out without competing blooms? Look for companion plants with colorful foliage such as barberry, loropetalum, abelia, artemisia, or some spireas.
Should you fall in love with a daylily that has a ruffled petal, a spider form, or an unusual color, consider putting it in a container so it will be more noticeable. What if you have already added daylilies to your landscape and have a clash of colors? Move some to a different garden area or trade daylilies with your friends.
