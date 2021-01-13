CUTLINE:

Cedar Creek Country Club will host a raffle for designer handbags on Feb. 6.

BOX:

Tickets may be purchased from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through Feb. 5 at 18392 Country Club Dr, Kemp

Purses may be viewed at these times

9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16

9 a.m. - 7 p.m. - Thursday, Jan. 28

9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2

12 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31