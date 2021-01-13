Do you need a girls day? Cedar Creek Country Club is hosting its Sixth Annual Designer Purse Raffle with a new, COVID friendly live stream option for those who prefer it. This years event will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6.
There will be a reduced capacity for those attending in person so reserve your spot early. Hors d’oeuvres and dessert will be served along with a cash bar.
Participants receive 12 tickets with the entry fee and view the purses on display and then place their tickets with whatever purses they select. During the raffle each purse will be displayed and described. In between drawings, live auction items such as a Michael Kors watch, Tiffany champagne glasses and more will be up for bid.
The BIG Raffle includes a chance to win a Louis Vuitton valued at $2000. The BIG Raffle, will be an additional $5 per raffle ticket, or 5 for $20. You do not have to be present to win the Louis Vuitton.
Tickets will be $35 per person offering a chance to win one of 12 designer purses. The main twelve will include featured brands such as Coach, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors and Kate Spade. Live stream attendees can view the purses in advance.
“Only on-site and live streaming guests will be able to enter the raffle for the 12 designer purses,” stated Sharla Johnson, CCCC event coordinator. “All live stream raffle tickets must be entered by 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5.”
If you would like to purchase tickets, please visit cedarcreekcountryclub.com. Sponsorships are also still available. You can also call 903-498-6761 for information or ticket purchases. You do not have to be a member to attend.
