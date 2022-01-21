Back for a third time, the popular Cedar Creek Country Club annual Designer Purse Bingo is set for Saturday, Feb. 12. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and Bingo will start at 6:30 p.m.
There will be a limited capacity for those attending in person so reserve your spot early. Hors d’oeuvres and dessert will be served along with a cash bar.
Participants receive 12 bingo cards with the $40 per person to enter. In between every four Bingos, there will be a live auction featuring a Michael Kors watch and more.
The big drawing includes a chance to win a Louis Vuitton valued at $2,500. The big raffle will be an additional $5 per raffle ticket, or five for $20. You do not have to be present to win the Louis Vuitton.
Admission will be $40 per person offering a chance to win one of 12 designer purses. The main twelve will include featured brands such as Coach, Michael Kors and Kate Spade. Available purses are being posted on the club’s Facebook page.
“Each person will have 12 chances to win,” said Robbie Sutton, co-event coordinator and CCCC President. "One year, a participant won three purses, so you are not limited to only one win."
If you would like to purchase tickets, please visit cedarcreekcountryclub.com. Sponsorship is also still available. You can also call 903-498-6761 for information or ticket purchases. You do not have to be a member to attend.
The event benefactors and hosts are the CCCC Women's Golf Association. This group offers scholarships to local high school seniors.
