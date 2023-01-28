The community is invited to play Designer Bag Bingo with the chance to win beautiful designer purses while helping the Church of the Living God youth at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb.11 at the Church of the Living God, Athens.
For over 40 years, the youth at COTLG have traveled to the general assembly youth convention to compete in bible verse memorization, bible drills, praise dance, and oratoricals competitions, sometimes in Texas, sometimes in other states.
This year, around 20 COTLG youth will be traveling to Branson, Missouri and would love more funds to help them with their expenses and this Purse Palooza Event is a fundraiser for them.
Designer bags were donated by various members of the church and men and women are welcome to come and play to win one. Although only purses will be available this year, the church hopes to add a men's category next time with wallets and such. This year, they recommend men to come and win a purse for their significant other for Valentine’s Day.
This evening filled with fun for the family begins at 4:30 p.m. with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. and an early bird game at 4 p.m. There will also be door prizes, raffles, silent auction, and concessions.
Pre-sale tickets are available in sets of ten games for $25 through February 1 and will be $30 at the door for ten games. For more information and tickets, contact Val Franke at 903-288-6933.
Designer Bag Bingo will be held at the COTLG Family Life Center at 2743 U.S. Highway 175 E., Athens.
