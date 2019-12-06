More than 12 years after the crime, Randall Mays is again set to die for killing two Henderson County Sheriff's Office lawmen in May of 2007.
Mays' new rendezvous with lethal injection is set for May 13, 2020.
"I just delivered death warrant and the execution warrant to the Department of Corrections in Huntsville" Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said. "There's nothing different this time but the date."
In June, visiting Judge Joe D. Clayton set 60-year-old Mays to be executed Oct. 16. Before the execution could take place, Clayton stayed the execution to allow attorneys to file an appeal on Mays competency.
After a ruling by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Clayton again ordered Mays' execution.
In May of 2008, Mays, of Payne Springs, now 60, was convicted and sentenced to death for killing Deputy Tony Ogburn almost exactly one year before. He also killed HCSO investigator Paul Habelt and seriously wounded Deputy Kevin Harris.
Ogburn and Habelt were a pair of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office’s most experienced lawmen. Habelt had more than 40 years to his credit. Ogburn was a veteran deputy who had worked around the courthouse for several years.
Mays’ trial in early 2008 recieved national media attention. After several days to testimony, the decision finally went to the jury. They returned with a guilty verdict almost a year to the day after the shootings.
The original execution date of March 18, 2015, was stayed by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. The appellate court justices found Mays, 60, of Payne Springs, made “a substantial showing that he is incompetent to be executed” and ordered further competency hearings, including the appointment of mental-health experts.
On June 5 of this year, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the decision by visiting Judge Joe Clayton that Mays is competent to be executed. The court issued a 43 page opinion stating that:
"The record supports the trial judge's determination that Mays is competent to be executed. Mays knows he is to be executed by the State, he knows he was convicted and sentenced for killing a police officer and he knows his execution is imminent."
