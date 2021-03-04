A suspect has been arrested in the shooting of a Henderson County Sheriff's Deputy early Thursday morning, March 4, near Eustace.
Jack Cody Raburn, 40, was found on the roof of his home outside Gun Barrel City, armed with a shotgun and pistol, but was arrested without further incident.
The deputy was shot once in the foot and once in the leg. He was treated and released from a hospital in Tyler and is currently at home with his family.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the deputy is expected to make a full recovery.
The suspect was initially stopped for a traffic violation. He sped away in his vehicle as the deputies approached then rammed the patrol vehicle before taking off again.
The suspect’s vehicle ended up in the ditch on Highway 175 in Eustace and ran with deputies in pursuit.
While chasing him, one of the deputies was shot twice and the suspect escaped into a wooded area.
HCSO asked for the public’s help identifying the suspect and Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 unit arrived and tracked the suspect to a home just outside of Eustace.
Investigators identified the suspect and learned he had stolen a vehicle from the home.
Deputies went to his home outside of Gun Barrel City where they found him on the roof armed with a shotgun and pistol.
Law officers from Gun Barrel City, Mabank, Kemp, Eustace, Athens, the Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, the District Attorney’s Office, United States Marshals Office, Attorney Generals Investigators, the Department of Public Safety helicopter, and Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 unit were all involved in the case.
The Texas Rangers will be the lead investigation in the shooting of the deputy.
Raburn was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Henderson County Judge Scott Williams also issued an arrest warrant for Attempted Capital Murder.
