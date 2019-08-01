One of Sheriff Botie Hillhouses’s K-9 deputies on Tuesday discovered illegal drugs in a vehicle which was pulled over in Athens for a routine traffic violation.
Laurinda Davis, 57, and Dante Johnson, 46, were both arrested for having contraband.
“We have two K-9 teams working the county,” Hillhouse said. “And they have proven each and every day to be the valuable drug interdiction Deputies I hoped they would be.”
It all began when Deputy David Robertson stopped the vehicle on Tyler Street in Athens for a traffic violation.
The driver and passenger began to act suspiciously, so the Deputy unloaded his partner – K-9 Kan.
During the open air sniff around the vehicle, Kan alerted on the odor of narcotics.
Now with probable cause, Deputy Robertson searched the vehicle.
He found a pipe loaded with enough methamphetamines to warrant a state jail felony charge against the driver Davis.
Also found were scales, syringes and rolling papers.
Johnson, the passenger, was charged with possession of marijuana which was discovered in his backpack.
