Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested five people and confiscated gambling machines and more than $14,500 during a raid of a Caney City game room Monday, Nov. 30.
Deputies searched the A to Z Game Room on State Highway 198 after 392nd District Judge Scott McKee issued a search warrant.
Inside, six machines, commonly known as eight-liners, were found to be illegally operating as gambling devices. Deputies seized cash and the machines’ motherboards at the scene.
The game room’s owners, Rupa KC, 51, and Santosh KC, 52, face charges ranging from engaging in organized crime to possession of the devices and promoting gambling.
Three employees, Darelle Watkins, 28, Laura Lucian, 44, and Ashley Lucian, 22, also face a variety of illegal gambling charges. All are being held on bonds totaling $38,500.
Laura Lucian was also charged with bringing contraband into the Henderson County Jail as she was being booked. Her bonds total $48,500.
“Our crackdown on these illegal establishments continues,” Sheriff Botie Hillhouse stated.
