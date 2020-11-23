A 20-year-old Chandler woman was arrested Sunday morning, Nov. 22, after a Henderson County Sheriff's Deputy found she was carrying heroin and methamphetamine.
Taylor Denise Walker was the passenger in a vehicle traveling through the Sunrise Shores subdivision when it was stopped for a traffic violation.
Deputy Ryan Owens first found a meth-loaded syringe in her purse.
Inside her backpack, he found two plastic containers holding black tar heroin, more meth, unused syringes, and a spoon.
The driver was released with a warning for a traffic violation, and Walker was taken to the Henderson County Jail charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams. Her bonds total $9,500.
Deputies arrest Athens woman with cocaine
That same day in Athens, Debra Jean Reynolds, 42, was arrested for possession of cocaine and resisting arrest.
When ordered to get out of the vehicle she was traveling in, she first refused and then struggled with Deputy Jonathan Barrios.
She was in possession of cocaine that was scattered at her feet in the automobile, a digital scale used to weigh narcotics, and a glass pipe.
She was taken to jail, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest and escape from custody. Her bonds total $26,000.
