A traffic stop ended with the arrest of a suspected drug dealer Monday, Dec. 28, in Gun Barrel City.
Henderson County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators arrested Willie Dolan Brown, 35, after he was seen throwing what was believed to be drugs from his moving vehicle while being stopped for a traffic violation.
When he eventually stopped, he was arrested by Investigators Gabriel Shue and Jonathan Hutchison.
They searched the area where they saw him throw the suspected drugs and found methamphetamine.
He was charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams, and tampering with evidence.
Due to a previous conviction, he is also charged with driving with an invalid license.
He was taken to the Henderson County Jail where his bonds total $18,000.
