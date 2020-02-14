Sheriff Botie Hillhouse sent a squad of six deputies to a work shop in Gun Barrel City Wednesday where they found a drug dealers’ stash including a substantial amount of methamphetamine and arrested the owner.
Alvis Marshall Waters, 55, from that City, was charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, a 1st Degree Felony.
“Gone are the days when meth houses where the narcotics are actually cooked plagued our County,” Sheriff Hillhouse said. “These days, because the meth can be manufactured in Mexico at a lower cost, dealers here are set up like a retail outlet store. They simply weigh, bag, and sell the already-finished drugs.”
It was 392nd District Judge Scott McKee who signed the search warrant allowing Hillhouse’s Narcotics Investigators and assisting Deputies to search the work shop in the 100 block of Thunderbird Drive.
In addition to the meth, they found hidden in several spots scales, baggies, and glass pipes commonly used to inhale the narcotics,
Meanwhile across the County in Larue, Deputy Gina Whatley arrested a 36-year-old woman for illegal possession of Xanax and meth.
Stacey Michelle Lane was at a residence in the 12000 block of County Road 4325 when Whatley and Deputy Ashley Sandoval arrived.
Lane had no prescription for the Xanax pills in her purse where another bottle containing the meth was found.
Both Waters and Lane were taken to the Henderson County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.