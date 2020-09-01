Four subjects – two in Seven Points and two in Brownsboro – were caught, arrested, and jailed over the weekend by Henderson County Sheriff's deputies.
In Seven Points, Roberto Robles, 50, and Jeremy Jackson, 43, were stopped for a traffic violation and ended up with the drug charges.
In Brownsboro, Shonda Burns, 33, and Jacob Budro, 30, were also pulled over and subsequently charged with dealing drugs,
Reportedly, a substantial amount of meth was recovered from both stops.
According to a press release, just before 1 a.m. Monday, Deputies in the 200 block of S. Seven Points Blvd. pulled over a vehicle carrying the two men. Robles immediately left the vehicle, attempting to flee.
He was caught, arrested for tampering with physical evidence that he tried to dispose of and for five outstanding warrants out of the Tool Police Department. His bond is set at $4,500.
Jackson was charged with manufacturing and delivery of the large amount of meth his friend tried to dispose of.
He also was arrested for an outstanding assault warrant. His bond is set at $10,000.
Burns and Budro, in Brownsboro, were arrested Saturday, after they were caught meth, scales to weight it, and baggies to sell it.
Deputies spotted the couple on County Road 3600 while responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Jennings Mountain Cemetery.
A vehicle search reportedly yielded a silver-colored bag on the rear, driver’s side floorboard.
Baggies filled with meth, two scales and an empty, clear baggie were found there.
More empty baggies were found in the vehicle.
Neither claimed they owned the illegal drugs. Both were charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
Burns bond is set at $15,000; Budro's total $60,000.
In both the Seven Points and Brownsboro cases, the suspects were taken to the Henderson County Jail and the vehicles were towed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.