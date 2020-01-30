Methamphetamines landed three men in jail Tuesday – one for dealing the drug and the others for possession.
Jason Wesley Willingham, 40, of Kemp was caught driving with an expired license in Gun Barrel City as he committed several traffic violations.
The HCSO Narcotics team was working drug interdiction at the time and Investigators Kenneth Slaton, Jonathan Hutchison, and Gabriel Shue pulled Willingham’s vehicle over.
A subsequent search yielded multiple baggies of meth, a digital scale and numerous glass pipes used to inhale the narcotic.
“He had all the supplies right there to be a one-stop, rolling drug shop,” Hillhouse said.
Meanwhile in Brownsboro, two brothers were arrested for possession of meth which they threw out of their automobile while being stopped.
Dennis Ray Passons, 36, and his brother Jayson Lynn, 35, were driving a white minivan on Highway 31 at 10:15 p.m. Because the vehicle had a defective license plate light, they were stopped by Deputy Jonathan Barrios.
Barrios saw an object being thrown out of the passenger-side window before the pair came to a complete stop.
Both men reeked of marijuana, according to the Deputy, but they denied using any drugs. They had been at a party that evening where drugs were being used, they explained.
Sgt. Patrick Johnson arrived at the scene and found two plastic baggies by the roadside. One contained meth, and the other contained marijuana.
All three men were booked into the Henderson County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.