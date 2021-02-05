Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies, with the assistance of area law officers, raided a home Friday south of Chandler and rescued 67 dogs, charging the owner with animal cruelty.
A total of 79 dogs were rescued during this multiple agency investigation in the last two days.
“We’ve have been on this case for the past couple of weeks, and I am thankful to report the success in this massive rescue effort,” Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.
Barbara Ann Ramsey, 65, who lived at the home in the 21000 block of Deer Run Road was arrested on 11 counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals with bonds totaling $49,500.
Hillhouse said the dogs were living in feces and urine and generally unsanitary conditions inside the trailer house.
The case against Ramsey dates back to Jan. 22 when she was cited for having four vicious animals on her property. She did not address the citations.
During the following days, additional violations were found and citations were issued.
A caller reported Thursday a vehicle dumping a group of dogs in the parking lot of a gas station on State Highway 31 in Athens.
The Athens Police Department found a mother and 10 puppies and took them to the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter.
Deputy Mills located Ramsey in Murchison after dumping the dogs and arrested her for a traffic violation.
392nd District Judge Scott McKee signed multiple arrest warrants for Ramsey and the charges were added to her at the jail.
Justice of the Peace Tony Duncan signed paperwork Friday needed to seize neglected animals and Judge Scott Williams issued a search warrant for the trailer house.
Hillhouse said he was particularly thankful for the assistance given to this operation by city police officers.
“Half a dozen agencies and offices here joined in this huge rescue,” he said. “It is the largest operation of its kind in this County since I have been in office for the last four years.”
Animal Control Officers from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Gun Barrel City, Mabank, Tool, and Chandler Police Departments all helped with the rescue.
The investigation is ongoing, Hillhouse said, and additional charges may be filed. All the dogs were taken to the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.