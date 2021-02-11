A Mabank woman suspected of dealing large amounts of methamphetamine was arrested Monday, Feb. 8, by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department.
April Michelle Booth, 39, was arrested in possession of meth, bag for distribution and a pipe by after she and Kyle James Greenlee, 35, of Gainesville, were stopped driving a truck reported stolen from Burleson in the 200 block of Port Drive in Gun Barrel City.
Both were arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. Greenlee’s bond is set at $15,000.
Booth is also charged with manufacture/delivery of the controlled substance, and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. Her bonds total $29,000.
Narcotics Investigators Kenneth Slaton and Gabriel Shue were assisted by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.
In another incident Monday, a man was arrested for possession of heroin and running from deputies.
While running from Deputy Jonathan Barrios, Samuel Joe Martinez, 40, threw something from his pocket into a front yard the 100 block of Bonita Point Road.
A clear, plastic container with a black, tacky substance believed to be heroin was recovered, and a blood-filled syringe was also found on the suspect.
He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and evading arrest. His bonds total $18,500.
