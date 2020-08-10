A pre-dawn traffic stop by Henderson County Sheriff's Deputies Monday morning ended with the arrest of a suspected drug dealer when K-9 Deputy Kan was called in to sniff-out a large amount of methamphetamines.
Jeffery Glenn Stokes, 57, faces a felony charge for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams.
According to a press release, just before 5 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Corsicana Street, patrolling Deputy Jonathan Barrios noticed the suspect’s vehicle had some defective equipment.
When he was stopped, Stokes was reportedly nervous and refused to make eye-contact with the deputy. According to reports, Deputy Barrios noticed the suspect's hands shaking as he reached for his proof of insurance card.
Then, Stokes reportedly exited the vehicle and refused to allow it to be searched, prompting Deputy Barrios to call for assistance. K-9 Deputy Kan was brought to the scene by Deputy David Robertson.
The dog reportedly alerted on a scent of contraband in the backseat, where a large, blue cigarette carton hid a plastic, see-through baggie containing meth.
Stokes was taken to the Henderson County Jail where his bond is set at $10,000.
