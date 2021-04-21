The Library at Cedar Creek Lake annual fundraiser is back with one of the greatest lyrical impersonators, Martyn Lucas, headlining at this year’s “World Piano Man” benefit.
Close your eyes in the cabaret setting and you will think you’re being entertained by Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, Andrea Bocelli, Bryan Adams, Willie Nelson and many more. With over 650 songs in his repertoire, Lucas will sing and play something for everyone.
During his second set of the evening, Lucas will take requests for your favorites to be dedicated to the one you love or just for your entertainment.
Enjoy dinner and an amazing performance beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at the Athens Country Club.
Purchase tickets online at cedarcreeklibrary.com or call 903-432-4185 Monday through Friday for more information.
