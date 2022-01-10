A collection of Democratic office seekers cruised into Petersburg Missionary Baptist Church in Athens, Saturday trying to draw support for their election bids.
“This an unbelievably great event for East Texas because this is the first time we’ve had so many Democratic Primary candidates in East Texas at one time,” said Michael Fladmark, Henderson County Democratic Chairman.
The aggregation began in Smith County, traversing Van Zandt, Henderson, and Anderson before day’s end. They traveled through some rain showers along the way, stopping to speak to supporters or those curious about their campaigns. Masks were required for those participating in the day’s activities.
More than a dozen candidates came to the stage during the hour-long program. Two vying for governor made the trip.
Michael Cooper said he grew up in a large family and learned how to fight for every bite at the dinner table.
“Why does that mater?” Cooper asked. “It matters because on Feb. 2, I decided to take on another fight. That’s the fight for your voter’s rights. That’s the fight for your health care. That’s the fight for better education.”
Joy Diaz told of the Bible story where Jesus told his disciples great things could be accomplished with a bit of faith the size of a mustard seed.
“If you have faith this tiny, you can move mountains,” Diaz said. “There is a mountain in Austin named Greg Abbott. That mountain is disrespecting women, children, the environment, the federal government and rural communities.”
Attorney General candidate Joe Jaworski said the incumbent Ken Paxton never lost an election.
“It often is the attorney general’s slot that breaks first when you have domination from one party,” Jaworski said. “I think that’s because people look to the attorney general’s office as the enforcer of the rule of law.”
Lee Merritt is a civil rights attorney also running for Texas Attorney General. He said Ken Paxton is an enemy to democracy.
“The real fighters for Texas are in this room and I’m asking you to send a real fighter to Austin to the Texas Attorney General’s office so I can continue to fight for you.”
Other candidates for statewide offices who spoke were Jay Kleberg for Land Commissioner, Luke Warford for Railroad Commissioner, and Susan Hayes for Agriculture Commissioner.
The crowd also heard from Henderson County’s only local Democratic candidate Cornelius Hambrick who’s running for Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace.
“I am the first African American to be elected to the board at LaPoynor ISD,” Hambrick said. “I’m looking forward to meeting each and every one of you who lives in Precinct 4 as well as all of the other candidates.”
Pastor Jackie Coleman opened the program with a prayer and Larry West led the Pledge of Allegiance.
