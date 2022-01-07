A caravan of Democratic candidates, running in the March primary, is set to roll into Athens Saturday afternoon.
Henderson County Democratic Chairman Michael Fladmark said the local event starts at 3 p.m. at the Petersburg Missionary Baptist Church, 1008 Mill Run Road in south Athens.
The Caravan will traverse four East Texas cities along its route. Sponsored by local east Texas county Democratic parties and clubs, the group is expected to start in Tyler at about 9 a.m. From there, the route is through Wood, Rusk, Cherokee and Gregg Counties.
Athens will be the third stop along the route for the Caravan which includes 14 statewide Democratic candidates and several in local races. The lone Democrat filed in a Henderson County local election is Cornelius Hambrick, running for Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace.
Fladmark said the host, Petersburg Missionary Baptist Pastor Jackie Coleman, has requested the attendees show COVID vaccination cards, wear masks and socially distance. The group will head toward Athens after a Canton stop. From Athens, the Caravan moves to Palestine to wrap up the day.
Candidates expected to make the tour are:
Governor – Michael Cooper, Joy Diaz
Attorney General – Joe Jaworski, Lee Merritt
Land Commissioner – Jay Kleberg
Railroad Commissioner – Luke Warford
Agriculture Commissioner – Susan Hays
Supreme Court – Erin Nowell, Julia Maldonado
Court of Appeals – Dana Huffman
