The Democratic candidate for U.S. House District 5 is coming to Athens Saturday afternoon for a meet and greet opportunity.
Kathleen Bailey is scheduled for a 3 p.m. appearance at the Church of the Living God, on U.S. Highway 175, just east of Loop 7 in Athens.
Bailey was born in Dallas, got her bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois and later her PHD from the same school. She later served as the Assistant Director of the Arms Control and Disarmament Agency.
Bailey has cultivated a varied number of career pursuits, including a small commercial farmer. She has been a photographer, painter, filmmaker and author. As of 2021, she was a senior associate for the National Institute for Public Policy. She is interested in a variety of issues, such as 21st century weaponry and their threat to peace, the challenges facing the farmer and agricultural producer and economics.
"With my professional and educational background, I am well equipped to understand and contribute to solutions for these challenges," Bailey said.
Bailey is hoping to unseat incumbent Lane Gooden in the 5th District.
Also set to appear Saturday is Henderson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 candidate Cornelius Hambrick. Hambrick was recently elected to the LaPoynor ISD Board of Trustees and is seeking the seat currently held by Republican Milton Adams.
Henderson County Democratic Chairman Michael Fladmark invites everyone to come to the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.