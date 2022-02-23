East Texas is a land of beauty, bustling business, but also economic challenges, according to information from the Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Office.
The Comptroller includes 23 counties in the northeast corner of the state in the 16,000 square foot region. It ranges from Louisiana in the East to Cedar Creek Lake in the West.
The Comptroller’s office breakdown of job growth in the region shows many that are among Henderson County’s top occupations. The most common jobs did not offer a high salary, but also did not require a high level of education,
The job that employs the most East Texas residents is retail sales, with 9,890 in 2020. There were 472 job postings for the position in the region in Jan, 2022. The median wage was about $27,000.
Fast food and counter workers came in second, with 9.830. Job listings totaled 319 at the start of the year. Wages were in the $20,000 range.
Office clerks and general office work accounted for 7,250 jobs. The pay was higher, at $35,000, but only 48 openings were listed, according to the Comptroller’s office.
The most common position requiring a bachelor’s degree was registered nurse. The region employed 6.830 with that occupation, with listings for 885 more. The average salary was almost $63,000.
Secretaries and administrative assistants accounted for 4,100 jobs. Postings totaled 110 for the jobs paying about $33,000 per year.
A promising position among the top 25 most common was First-Line Supervisors of Retail Sales Workers. There were 3,180 on the job, with 510 openings listed in January. Salaries averaged almost $42,000.
Henderson County jobs were similar, although health care related positions figured more prominently. In 2019, health care and social assistance accounted for 20% of the job listings, followed by educational services, 10% and retail, 9%.
