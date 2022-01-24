A local family has brought a custom, traditional deli to Athens with the 2021 opening of Shenanigans. This playfully named shop means business when it comes to service and quality products. Like a traditional deli of yesteryear, the focus isn't on the menu, but walking into a custom designed sandwich made to order.
Customers dine in an intimate shop where casual conversations with the family and other patrons come naturally. A wide variety of delectable, tempting custom baked desserts are ready to finish your meal and crush your new year's fitness goals.
Owner William Mingus is no stranger to baking, but what started out as his dream has now become a family affair. Wife Jessica, sons Guillermo, Gabriel, George and daughter Grace all help work the quaint shop.
The Mingus family has been in Athens for more than 50 years and wife Jessica grew up here. William owned two other sandwich shops locally in the 1980s. A little nostalgia brought the deli back to life, ready to serve new generations of sandwich lovers.
"I had a sandwich shop in this same building called Shenanigans, and another one on the other side of town called The Golden Crust where we did what we are doing here," William said.
Jessica and William met and married after he closed the shops down and started Mingus Rose Nursery about six miles outside of Athens. According to Jessica, working in the yard is something they both really enjoy doing together, which is evident by the huge display of healthy plants outside the shop and next door. Williams' love of baking and making a great sandwich though couldn't stay in the background for long. His baking history dates back to graduation.
"I was a baker by trade right out of high school," William said."I had a good job at Buddy's grocery chain when they started putting delis and bakeries in stores."
He became the Deli Supervisor where he served his community for many years. He has carried his training and years of experience over to his own business. William is passionate about his business and the product they deliver.
This little family owned and operated shop offers fresh, scratch and quality ingredients to help make your sandwich goals a reality. Which William feels sets this deli apart from others.
"We make most things in house. Such as three different kinds of potato salad, chicken salad, some of our breads," he said. "Many places bring it in commercially, but we make it ourselves. We are also really proud of our desserts, cookies, brownies, cakes, sweet rolls, all made from scratch."
Shenanigans Deli is open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday. The shop is conveniently located near Anderson Drug in the Cherokee Center at 405 S. Palestine. Look for the plants.
For more information, visit Shenanigans Deli on Facebook.
