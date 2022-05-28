The tax protest season is approaching, with the deadline to file with the Appraisal Review Board set for June 10.
The Henderson County Appraisal District sent letters in May informing property owners whose appraisals have increased by $1,000 or more. Again increased market value of property in the county has caused higher numbers on the new appraisals.
The state studies property values each year and critiques the County Appraisal Districts on whether their values fall within certain parameters. If they don’t, school districts in the county could lose state funding.
However, the Appraisal letter states the May 7 constitutional amendment election may have brought some relief on the portion of tax going to your local school district.
"If voters approve the proposed constitutional amendment to increase the general residence homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000, your exemption amount will automatically increase."
Texas gives the property owner an avenue of protest if they think their new appraisals are too high.
The HCAD is conducting informal meetings with taxpayers through June 10 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at their office at 1751 Enterprise Street in Athens.
If a property owner wants to bypass the informal meeting, they can file a Notice of Protest by mail or online at www.henderson-cad.org.
Although it bears the name, Henderson County Appraisal District, the CADs are not a part of county government, but are directly under the state. The tax collections for most of the cities and school districts in the county are handled by the County Tax Assessor-Collector which is an elected county office.
The money collected is then dispersed to the various taxing entities depending on their tax rates. A look at your annual tax statement shows where the funds go. A sample bill In Henderson County shows a local school district with a tax rate of 1.1506600 on a $100,000 home. Henderson County rate is less than a third of the school district’s at .3682020 Trinity Valley Community College has the next largest rate of .1360500.
