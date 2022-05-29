Many of the men laid to rest at Athens Cemetery since its founding have served in the nation's wars.
They will be honored, Monday, in the annual Memorial Day Remembrance on the historic grounds.
The ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m. with an opening by Cemetery Association President Steve Grant.
The Athens High School Choir will bring the National Anthem, followed by Song of Honor, with AHS Choir Director Elizabeth Van Orden joined by Janis Cappelle and Nikki DuBose.
The President of the Athens Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution Bill Sekel, United States Marine Corps 1st Sergeant, will bring the Keynote Address.
The Athens Cemetery Association cordially invites the community to attend the dedication of the Veterans' Memorial on the grounds of Athens City Cemetery at 9 a.m. Memorial Day, May 27. Keynote speaker for the dedication will be U.S. Rep. Jeb Hensarling of Texas' Fifth Congressional District.
The Veterans Memorial is located just inside the entrance of the cemetery. The Veterans' Memorial and Plaza honors veterans that are interred at the Cemetery that have served their country. Veterans who have served in the Cherokee Indian War, Civil War, Spanish American War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Iraq and Afghanistan Wars and other fields of operation are engraved on granite panels in a red brick memorial wall.
The memorial was funded by the Friends of the Cemetery, with the first Memorial Day observance there in 2013.
Most Americans have never been into battle and have never worn the uniform in a foreign land knowing that at any moment their life could be on the line. They cannot identify with the men of D-Day or Iwo Jima, or any foreign field where the chance of becoming a casualty are great and the cost of freedom is high. But on Monday, they will gather at Athens Cemetery and those like it around the nation to thank those who did.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.