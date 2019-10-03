editor's pick featured Davis guest speaker at the Rotary Shelli Parker/Staff 41 min ago Shelli Parker County attorney Clint Davis spoke at the Rotary Club about Guns, marijuana and hemp legislation. Davis gave information regarding practical applications to address the new challenges prosecutors are facing. Tags Clint Davis Marijuana Legislation Gun Practical Application Prosecutor County Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries MORTON, Ina Latimer, Jerry DEEM, Eloise FLOYD, George SHEPHERD, Tom Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEustace woman celebrates 106th birthday with family and friendsFormer Cross Roads ISD office worker arrestedDouble fatality fire stuns Mabank areaMabank crowns Homecoming Queen, KingFormer Dallas police officer Amber Guyger found guilty of murder in shooting of Botham JeanBusy weekend in Henderson CountyGolden Chick breaks ground in Gun Barrel CityAthens bank teller arrestedMabank ISD takes threat seriouslyPilot in Eustace paragliding death identified Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.