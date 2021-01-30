When a group of Reddit users joined forces and legally bought stocks for GameStop and the movie chain AMC, the hedge fund managers were not happy. The story of the little guy beating the big guy at their own game has the internet in a flurry and talk of regulations being thrown around by key players.
Hedge fund managers were “shorting a stock” in an attempt to make a profit. It did not go the way they expected when individual investors noticed the trend.
Local Financial advisor, Sean Ray, explained when investors “short a stock” they profit when the share price decreases. When an investor is “long” a stock, they profit from the share going up.
What is shorting a stock? If an investor believes the company or stock isn’t doing well, such as a phased out technology or service, they may do a “short sell” or take a “short position.” That is when they borrow shares of a company believed to be on the decline and sell immediately at the current rate. If they assume correctly and the price drops, they buy at the lower rate to replace the borrowed shares creating a profit.
In short-term trading, down is good, up is bad.
While these hedge fund managers were attempting to gain profits at GameStop and AMC’s downfall, a group of amateur investors focused investments on them, driving the price up creating a huge loss for those playing the short sale game.
These average people put their minds and wallets together, contributing to a $10 billion collective increase in 24 hours far exceeding the actual shares worth; essentially sending the message, “don’t hate the player hate the game.”
This left the seasoned pros irate, in spite of it being legal and covered by the first amendment.
“Short term trading vs. long-term investing can be a gamble,” Ray said. “It can be fun, exciting and profitable, but it can also contribute to some major financial loss. I’m afraid that in this most recent trading trend, the last ones in and the last ones out could really get hurt."
Stocks can only drop to zero, however they can rise to infinity and this process is a gamble hedge fund managers play daily. As the share prices rise, so do the losses. They have to buy it back at the higher price in order to return the share to the original owner. They are essentially locked in a losing bet.
Example: You go to a casino and your friend loans you $100. After playing the slots you win $150. You pay them back and keep $50 in profit.
If the share price rises, it is similar to losing money at the slots and still having to pay them back. Now you have to find the $100 from somewhere else. Perhaps you have to spend less or pay another bill late that week. Either way, the money has to be repaid somehow. For hedge fund managers, it usually means selling some of their more profitable “long” stocks to cover the debt.
Reuters reported a gain of 1,700% in 15 days for GameStop and AMC reported over an 800% gain since Jan 1.
So far the losses exceed $13.1 billion. Melvin Capital has sold out of GME and taken a huge loss, receiving $2 billion in emergency relief for market stabilization.
MC disclosed files admitting they owned “puts,” options that create profit if it falls, in GameStop. Citron Capital, another short sell firm, also took a loss in the exchange.
Apps like Robinhood and Ameritrade reportedly forced the sale of peoples shares and restricted trade Wednesday, Jan. 27. This decision was controversial and ironic.
The character Robin Hood was known for the redistribution of money from the wealthy to the poor. Which in essence is what happened when the amateur investors played and won. These restrictions prompted a class-action lawsuit to be filed against Robinhood Thursday.
If a professional investor is trying to manipulate the market, that is illegal. A group of amateurs pooling their resources is not. The trick comes in when social media is involved, because it is very difficult to tell who is behind the screen.
"If we see a significant rise in the chatter on social media channels and we also match that up against unusual trading activity, we will potentially halt that stock to allow ourselves to investigate the situation,” Adena Friedman, The CEO of NASDAQ, said to CNBC.
They would then bring in the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, FINRA and the SEC, Securities and Exchange Commission to check it out.
Regardless of whether people are cheering at the groups resourcefulness or cleaning up the aftermath, the bottom line is people came together for a cause and found a new way of doing things.
One Twitter member said “This isn’t just money anymore, it’s a movement.”
If you are interested in learning how to make money from the stock market there are numerous sites and courses available. If you would like the help of a professional contact a financial advisor.
According to Ray, the real key to success in investing though is long-term planning.
“A long term well diversified portfolio over most 10 year periods in history will outperform every other asset class, and rarely generate losses," Ray said.
“Remember short-term trading is a gamble, but long term, managed portfolios are much more stable. At Athens Investment Center, we do not trade. I am not a stock broker. I am a Financial Advisor who helps clients build long-term, well diversified financial plans that are in-line with their personal short-term and long-term goals."
Advisors discuss the big picture and work with the client on where they want to be from tomorrow to years in the future and help them break it down into an action plan. A broker and a financial advisor are two different things.
If you would like assistance in building a complete financial plan, please contact Sean Ray at Athens Investment Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.