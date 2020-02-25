The members of the James Pinckney Henderson Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas met at the Tri-County Library Community Room in Mabank, Texas on Saturday, 22 February 2020.
The members enjoyed an interesting, informative and lively program provided by Jennifer Robinson on “A True Texas Woman” which gave insight into the life and times of Sarah Ashby McClure Braches.
Sarah was born in Kentucky and moved to Texas with her new husband and family prior to the establishment of the Republic of Texas. Sarah braved hardships, endured hard times and learned hard lessons to establish herself as one of the strong women in Texas history. Her efforts paved the way for civilization in a wild West world.
A book was written and a mini-series documented her life in 1996 called “True Women.”
The James Pinckney Henderson DRT chapter members are hosting a Memorial Service on Saturday, 7 March 2020 at 2 p.m. to dedicate the medallion honoring the Republic of Texas Citizen, Ansel Heard, at Edom Cemetery in Edom, Texas. Mr. Heard also served in the Mexican War. Co-hosting the service will be the James George Chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas. The public is invited to attend.
The next meeting of the JPH-DRT chapter will be held at the Tri-County Library Community Room in Mabank, Texas on Saturday, March 28, at 10:15 a.m. If you are interested in joining JPH-DRT, please contact Carrie Woolverton at honeycrek2@aol.com or Sherrie Archer at seta1948@yahoo.com.
Pictured, Jennifer Robinson and Carrie Woolverton
