The Daniel McMahon Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a George Washington Tea, Feb. 16 at the Athens Country Club. Regent Susan Barkley welcomed chapter members and guests that included the 2022 DAR Good Citizen honorees, their family members, and high school representatives.
Chapter Member Sharon Carver-White led the opening ritual, with pledges to the flags and the American Creed.
Regent Barkley administered the DAR Oath of Membership to new member Phyllis Ogburn and welcomed her to the chapter with a small gift.
Lynne Stultz, Chair of the DAR Good Citizens Committee introduced the 2022 DAR Good Citizens. Each student was presented with a certificate, monetary award and gifts. The DAR Good Citizens Awards were created by the National Society in 1934 and are intended to encourage and reward high school seniors with the qualities of good citizenship. The Daniel McMahon Chapter is pleased to recognize the 2022 DAR Good Citizens from seven Athens area high schools.
Kasish Shrestha represents Athens High School as their Good Citizen. Kasish is a member of the Athens High School math team and a math team Regional Qualifier. She is a four-year member of the Student Council, presently serving as their President. She is President of the Key Club, past Community Service Chair of the National Honor Society and the current President. She has been a member of the Future Farmers of America and was a District Champion on their Quiz Team. Kasish received the most valuable player award during her sophomore year and is also serving as a personal tutor. She has plans to attend the University of Texas in Austin and major in Biology.
Pricila Garcia is the Good Citizen from Malakoff High School. Pricila is a self-described goal setter. She has participated in varsity cheer, track, volleyball, student council, National Honor Society, UIL events and the Family Career and Community Leaders of America club throughout high school. Pricila has also engaged in multiple volunteer opportunities, and service projects. Presently she is serving as vice president of the Student Council and President of the National Honor Society. She assists with cheer team practices, and as a camp leader. She is part of TVCC’s honor society, Phi Theta Kappa - and also earned a degree as a licensed CNA during her Jr. Year in High School. In addition to her academic activities, Pricila is involved in her Catholic church, Mary Queen of Heaven. She credits her parents for much of her success and looks forward to thanking them in the future for all they have done for her.
Cooper Reeve has been selected as the Eustace High School Good Citizen. Cooper has had a very full high school career. He participates in many athletic and academic endeavors. He is presently serving as the president of the National Honor Society and Student Council, while also being the captain of the cross country, basketball, and track teams. Some of his most recent athletic accomplishments include placing second as a team at the 2021 State Cross Country Meet, receiving All-State Runner Honors, and being a part of the first Team All-Henderson County Basketball Team. In addition to his athletic achievements he is ranked third in his class. Cooper is involved in his church and sings in the church choir. Before the pandemic he worked at TVCC football and basketball games. Cooper extended a very nice thank you at being honored to be selected for this award.
Dawson Lynch is the Good Citizen for Martins Mill High School. Dawson has had many activities while in high school. He has been part of the high School fishing team and went to regionals and state two years. He competed in UIL number sense and current events during his freshman year. Dawson takes dual credit classes while going to high school and works with a special needs student every day, also. His activities in the community include working with the select baseball team providing food and water to less fortunate citizens. He helped provide relief to families during the tornadoes which struck Canton. Dawson attends church at Heritage Trail Cowboy Church in Ben Wheeler where he is an active member.
MaKenna Wehrmann represents Brownsboro High School as their Good Citizen. MaKenna has been a member of the Volleyball Team, Track Team, Drill Team, and the theater group. She is also a member of the National Honor Society. She was a regional qualifier in track and Academic All District. She is Lieutenant for the drill team this school year. MaKenna has been in competitive dance for 15 years and has advanced and won two State titles for her solos.
She works at 5,6,7,8 Dance Studio as a dance instructor for children ages 3 to eighth grade. MaKenna volunteers in the community through the National Honor Society and also at PT Solutions in Tyler, and at Rockhill Baptist Church where she is a nursery volunteer and youth leader. Makenna hopes to be a Physical Therapist after graduation.
Kaci Wallace is the Good Citizen from Athens Christian Preparatory Academy. Kaci’s activities during high school have included academic, extra-curricular and community endeavors. She is currently the President of the Student Council and has been the class representative for five years and is a member of the National Honor Society. She is co-captain for the girl’s basketball team and for the coed soccer team. Kaci has also been the team captain for her FC Dallas club soccer team. She is employed at Treehouse Cupcakes and is also a youth member at Fellowship Baptist Church in Athens. She has been accepted to Sam Houston State University’s Forensics Department to work towards a Bachelor of Science, Majoring in Victim Studies which is an innovative criminal justice program. Her goal is to be an advocate and make a difference in the lives of others.
Johnna Edwards was chosen as the Cross Roads High School Good Citizen for this year. Johnna is attending TVCC with dual credit attendance and is a member of the honor society there, Phi Theta Kappa. She is a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Council, and the Henderson County Shotgun Sports club. She has also participated in Cross Roads 4-H, Cross Roads FFA, powerlifting, band, and color guard. Some of her other activities include One Act Play, debate and UIL Extemporaneous Speaking. Johnna has participated in community service projects such as Toys for Tots, The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign, and Keep Athens Beautiful. Her plans after high school are to attend college, get a pilot’s license and obtain a degree in aerospace engineering.
After the 2021 DAR Good Citizens were presented, Registrar Cecilia Schiller ended the program with prayer. Refreshments were enjoyed by all.
