The Daniel McMahon Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met recently at the Athens Country Club, for the March meeting. The meeting was led by Parliamentarian and Honorary Past Regent, Carol Webster, who welcomed and introduced guest speaker, Diana Mason, PhD, ACSF, to the chapter members in attendance.
Dr. Mason is a Professor Emeritus of the Department of Chemistry at the University of North Texas. She is the Regional Director of the Associated Chemistry Teachers of Texas, Public Relations Director for the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame, and serves on the Editorial Board of the Journal of Science Education and Technology. Dr. Mason is also a member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and members of the Daniel McMahon Chapter were very pleased to hear her speak about “The Vexillology of Old Glory.”
Vexillology is the study of the history, symbols, and usage of flags, and the program’s focus was on The Flag of the United States of America. The program was enjoyed by all. Dr. Mason concluded her program with a presentation of certificates and pins to chapter members who are surviving spouses of men who served this country during the era of the Vietnam War. Chapter members who were surprised and honored with a pin and certificate were Chapter Officer Sue McCown, Chapter Officer Karen Green, Sharon Carver-White, Nancy Smith, Betty Hollowell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.