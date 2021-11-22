The Daniel McMahon Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution held its November meeting at the Athens Country Club, with Regent Susan Barkley presiding. Special guests were welcomed, including program speaker Kristie Campbell and her mother, Susan Byram from Klein. Also welcomed was Alex Hill, daughter of chapter member Sharla Hill and granddaughter of chapter member Nancy Smith.
Kristie Campbell presented the program, “Pocahontas, The Real Story.” Everyone knows the story of the “Indian Princess” who saved John Smith’s life in the early days of this country. Much has been written about Pocahontas, and there are a host of movies that bear her name. Pocahontas was not her real name and as we also learned, she may or may not have saved the life of John Smith. Kristie presented enlightening information and helped separate the truth from myth regarding this famous Native American. Kristie is a member of the San Jacinto Chapter, NSDAR, in Tomball. She is a past regent of her chapter and an active community volunteer for many organizations.
Karen Stanley, Jan Boyles, Sue McCown, Carol Webster, Marie Hickman, Mamie Stafford and Susan Barkley represented the chapter at Athens Arboretum for the Veterans Day Ceremony. The chapter provided a wreath for the ceremony, and Marie and David Hickman donated patriotic flag pins that were presented to the veterans.
Chapter members gathered donations for Corsicana Troop Support Angels' holiday gift boxes that are mailed to active duty troops. Additionally, chapter members Nancy Smith and Betty Hollowell met a special request by the Angels, to sew adult “bibs” for veterans in area nursing homes.
Chapter member and Wreaths Across America liaison, Lynne Stultz brought information for this year’s Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 18. The mission of WAA is to Remember, Honor, and Teach by coordinating wreath laying ceremonies at cemeteries all over the country. The wreaths are donated and then placed on the graves of veterans by community volunteers. Members of the Daniel McMahon Chapter are pleased to help support this event in Athens.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America's future through better education. The Daniel McMahon Chapter, NSDAR is proud to serve the city of Athens and surrounding communities. For membership inquiries, please contact us at DanielMcMahoninfo@gmail.com
