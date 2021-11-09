The Daniel McMahon Chapter, NSDAR, met in October at the Athens Country Club, with Regent Susan Barkley presiding over the meeting. Special guests were Texas Society Daughters of the American Revolution, State Officer Susan Johnston, and chapter member Nancy Smith's granddaughter, Alex Hill.
Chapter Officer Sue McCown was presented a certificate commemorating her 10 years as a member of the NSDAR. Sue was also recognized for her work with Operation Gratitude, an organization that sends gift boxes to active duty troops and wounded warriors. Chaplain Barbara Crow shared an experience she had while writing birthday cards to veterans. A recipient of her card contacted her, and in the course of their conversation they both learned of a family connection to each other.
Following lunch, members enjoyed a visit from "Elizabeth Hamilton" portrayed by Susan Johnston. Elizabeth was the wife of Alexander Hamilton, one of our nation's Founding Fathers. Elizabeth Hamilton was a strong woman with accomplishments of her own, including the founding of the first private orphanage in New York City. Alexander Hamilton is well known for being an aide to George Washington during the Revolutionary War, and the many essays he wrote for "The Federalist Papers." He died after a duel with Aaron Burr. Susan's portrayal of Elizabeth Hamilton gave us a fascinating look at the events of that early time in our country's history, with the personal insights of a wife. Susan was attired in a beautiful period costume, with a hat. The presentation was followed by the business portion of the chapter meeting.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America's future through better education. The Daniel McMahon Chapter, NSDAR is proud to serve the city of Athens and surrounding communities. For membership inquiries, please contact us at DanielMcMahoninfo@gmail.com
