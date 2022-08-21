Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of North and Central Texas including the following counties Bell, Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Falls, Freestone, Hamilton, Hill, Lampasas, Limestone, McLennan, Mills, Navarro, Anderson, Henderson, Leon, Milam and Robertson. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in urban and poor-drainage areas. Heavy rainfall could also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches, with isolated amounts in excess of 8 inches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means that heavy rainfall is expected which could lead to occurrences of flash flooding. You should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should a flash flood warning be issued. &&