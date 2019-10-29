The Daniel McMahon Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, met at the Athens Country Club, Oct. 16.
Vice Regent Claire Grant presided over the meeting and welcomed guest speaker Denise Bennett, Vice Chair of the Texas Society DAR Commemorative Events Committee and Vice Chair of the Texas DAR Leadership Training Committee. Denice has been a DAR member since 2013, and she is one of four Texas State Vice Coordinators for the New Horizons Leadership Course. Denise is widely known for her work with Commemorative Events, specifically Women’s Suffrage.
Her work in this area earned a National first place award from the NSDAR in 2019.
Denise presented “The Woman’s Hour.” She dressed in period attire from the 1920s and entered the meeting room as if she were in a suffrage parade, carrying a yellow banner with the inscription “Votes for Women.”
Denise portrayed Carrie Chapman Catt, a key figure in the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, that gave women the right to vote. The events surrounding the ratification of the 19th Amendment happened nearly a century ago, and the presentation was a fascinating peek into an era when women did not have as many rights as they do today. The women who campaigned for the right to vote were commonly known as Suffragettes. Carrie Chapman Catt was president of the National American Woman Suffrage Association and was also known as one of Susan B. Anthony’s “girls.” Denise related the events of 1920, that led up to the vote by the Tennessee General Assembly to approve the 19th Amendment. Tennessee’s ratification vote was critical because it was the 36th and last state needed, and it was also the last “best chance” for ratification at that time. Much was at stake in Nashville during the summer of 1920, and as one might imagine, tensions were quite high. Denise brought this to life with her dramatic presentation. So many of us take for granted our right to vote and have not given much thought to the fierce efforts and sacrifices that were made to attain that privilege. It is a sad thought that the women who began the Suffrage movement were dead by the time the 19th Amendment passed.
