The Dairy Queen of Seven Points is hosting its 20th Annual Auto Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 benefiting the Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake. Pet adoptions through the Humane Society also will be available on site.
The event is open to the public and all proceeds benefit the Humane Society.
“My husband Danny was a big supporter of the Humane Society,” said Shirley Leone, owner of the Dairy Queen of Seven Points. “He would write personal checks for beds, fans and heaters throughout the year. Our goal is to raise enough funds to replace the Humane Society’s ‘Danny Van,’ which is used to transport animals for adoption.”
Registration will be on-site at 11 a.m. with an Awards Ceremony starting at 2:30 p.m. The Dairy Queen of Seven Points is located off Highway 334 at 274 at 110 W. Cedar Creek Parkway.
Entry fee is $20 per vehicle along with a donation of cat or dog food.
Awards will be presented in 27 different classes, including Model A; Best Bike; Truck; 4x4; Sports Car; Best Restored; Factory Hot Rod; Street Rod; 50s/60s; 70s/80s; Muscle Car; Project; Import; Most Unique; Most Radical; plus 10 Head Turners and one Best of Show.
During the car show, Dairy Queen of Seven Points will donate a portion of sales to the Humane Society. They also will sell Skeeter Cups, pup cups filled with soft serve ice cream and dog treats on top, for $3 with 100% of the sales donated to the Humane Society. In addition, proceeds from a 50/50 raffle, prizes and t-shirt sales will benefit the Humane Society.
“Over the past 10 years, we’ve donated more than $30,000 to the Humane Society,” Leone said. “Last year we donated $6,400 and we are hoping to exceed that this year. The Humane Society is currently short around $10,000 to get the new Danny van. So, we have our goal for this year’s event!”
