As the year draws to a close, we say goodbye to 2020 and that chapter of our lives. Mark Hall, the Henderson County District Attorney, is closing the door to his 26-year legal career and his four years as District Attorney.
Hall originally graduated from Texas A&M University with a business degree and started working at General Electric where he stayed for 10 years. Although he liked his job, he decided to attend law school at 32.
“I enjoyed my job, but felt there was something more,” Hall said. “I thought of the legal field as a challenge and something I would like to do.”
He had been married for six years at the time to his wife, Ann, so the couple moved their family of four to Virginia Beach to attend Regent University where Hall earned his legal degree. He worked his way through both college and law school by taking night and weekend jobs to support his family.
Upon graduating at 36, he started a general law practice including a mix of civil and criminal defense cases. He then became the assistant DA to then district attorney, now State Judge Scott McKee in 2017.
“Working in defense helps you as a prosecutor, and working in that and civil law gave a broad background from which to draw,” Hall said. “I have really enjoyed the last 12 years and they have been the most fulfilling of my 26 years in law. I want to see justice done and I try everyday to make sure that happens.”
He said being a prosecutor is a very gratifying and necessary job. The world is an imperfect place and there are evil people in it that make bad choices that affect many others, including the families of the victims and themselves.
“You meet so many people in so many circumstances,” he said. “There have been difficult cases, many murder cases and victims that I have gotten to know through their families. You feel like you get to know them and collectively those cases have an effect on me.”
Working in a job that sees such tremendous tragedy and torment for both families does not leave even the most professional unscathed.
“As a prosecutor, one of the first cases I worked on as I was reading through the information it brought me to tears over the senseless death,” Hall said. “You meet so many people in so many dire circumstances, it is great when you can help them and fulfilling when you can hold people accountable.”
Hall said he recently had a murder victim’s father approach him and express great appreciation for him and his team’s efforts on the case. He says although it is not expected, it is valued.
“It is very gratifying when a victim or family of a victim comes up and thanks you,” he said. “It is a very gratifying yet hard job, and there are a lot of responsibilities, but it is fulfilling. You are doing something necessary and good.”
Ensuring justice is done and that the punishment fits the crime is a heavy weight. The job of a prosecutor is to ensure justice is done and they are held to the highest standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.
“We should be held to a higher standard, and we are,” Hall said.
He is leaving office after many trials and cases and said there is no room for ego.
“You want to make the right decision and make sure justice is done,” he said. “You have to be fair and impartial and make a decision not based on what makes you look best but what is right. We have to make hard decisions and those will not please everybody.”
Hall will be retiring after leaving office, although he will maintain his license to practice law.
“There may be times to do limited legal work,” he said. “It will be the exception and not the rule. I never say never, but there are other interests I want to spend my time pursuing.”
Like many retirees, he has a long list of projects and travels he wants to enjoy with Ann and their three grown children and grandkids.
“I would like to convey my deep appreciation to the people of Henderson County for allowing me to serve them for the last 12 years,” Hall said. “I would also like to thank our law enforcement community for the hard and dangerous work they do day in and day out, along with my county employee family in all departments. Thank you to my amazing staff. Most importantly thank you to my wife who has stood beside me and God who has blessed me with this opportunity to learn what being a servant is.”
The Athens Review thanks Hall for his dedication and service to Henderson County.
Enjoy your retirement.
